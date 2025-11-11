Goldlion Holdings Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Goldlion Holdings ( (HK:0533) ) is now available.

Goldlion Holdings Limited has amended the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the inclusion of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity among its members. The updated terms outline the committee’s operational procedures, such as meeting frequency, quorum requirements, and voting processes, aiming to enhance governance and transparency within the company.

More about Goldlion Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 179,545

Current Market Cap: HK$925.2M

