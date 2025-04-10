Goldlion Holdings Announces Privatization Proposal

Goldlion Holdings ( (HK:0533) ) has issued an announcement.

Goldlion Holdings Limited, in conjunction with Grand Sunny Limited, has announced the dispatch of a scheme document related to the proposed privatization of the company through a scheme of arrangement. This move, which includes the withdrawal of the company’s shares from listing, is detailed in a document that outlines the proposal, provides recommendations from the Independent Board Committee, and includes a timetable for the process. The Independent Financial Adviser has deemed the proposal fair and reasonable, advising shareholders to vote in favor of it.

