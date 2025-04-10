Goldlion Holdings Announces General Meeting for Corporate Restructuring

Goldlion Holdings ( (HK:0533) ) just unveiled an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss significant corporate changes, including the re-election of an independent non-executive director and a proposed scheme of arrangement. This scheme involves a reduction and subsequent increase of the company’s share capital, the issuance of new shares to Grand Sunny Limited, and the withdrawal of the company’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking a move towards privatization.

