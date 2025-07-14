Golden Rapture Reports High-Grade Gold Discovery at Bully Boy Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation ( (TSE:GLDR) ) has provided an update.

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation announced promising high-grade gold results from its surface sampling program at the Bully Boy Mine in Ontario, which it co-owns. The results, including a standout assay of 78.79 g/t Au, suggest significant potential for gold extraction, enhancing the company’s exploration prospects and potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Golden Rapture Mining Corporation

Golden Rapture Mining is an exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-potential assets. The company has been listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) for over a year and has issued 37,469,390 shares.

Average Trading Volume: 96,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

