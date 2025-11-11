Golden Power Group Forms Strategic Joint Venture in Battery Sector

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3919) ).

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the formation of a joint venture company with Wanxing Machine and Huang Binggang, with a registered capital of RMB20 million. The joint venture will focus on the battery and power supply sector in China, with Goldtium and Wanxing Machine each holding a 49% stake, and Huang Binggang holding 2%. This strategic move positions the company to enhance its market presence and operational capabilities in the growing battery industry, leveraging shared control and resources with its partners.

More about Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the battery and power supply industry, focusing on research, development, production, and operation of batteries, power supply products, and related components and electronic appliances in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 62,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$50.22M

