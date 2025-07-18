Golden Ocean Group Announces Special General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Golden Ocean Group ( (GOGL) ) has issued an update.

Golden Ocean Group Limited has announced a Special General Meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it may involve discussions or decisions impacting the company’s strategic direction or governance, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GOGL) stock is a Buy with a $165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Golden Ocean Group stock, see the GOGL Stock Forecast page.

More about Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited operates in the shipping industry, focusing on the transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company is primarily engaged in owning and operating a large fleet of vessels that transport bulk goods such as iron ore, coal, and grain across global maritime routes.

Average Trading Volume: 2,468,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.62B

See more data about GOGL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue