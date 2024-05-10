Golden Matrix Group Aligns Interests with Performance-Based RSUs

The latest update is out from Golden Matrix Group (GMGI).

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has approved the issuance of restricted stock units (RSUs) as incentives aligned with performance metrics to key individuals following the acquisition of the Meridian Companies. The CEO, Corporate Secretary, and the Chairman of the Board received various RSU grants that are contingent on meeting specific revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for 2024. Additional RSUs were granted to 67 employees, with vesting periods ranging from two to four years. These grants are part of the company’s commitment to align leadership and staff interests with corporate goals and financial success.

