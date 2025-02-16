Golden House Updates on Senior Executive Status

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Golden House ( (IL:GOHO) ) has issued an announcement.

Golden House has announced an update on the status of its senior executives, which includes both directors and alternate directors, as per the Securities Regulations. The report details the roles and committee memberships of executives such as Golan Rubinstein, Ehud Rubinstein, Amir Ben-Yehuda, Doron Cohen, Maya Reitman, Efi Katz, and Oded Maimon. This update is significant as it provides transparency regarding the company’s leadership structure, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and confidence in the company’s governance.

More about Golden House

YTD Price Performance: 3.98%

Average Trading Volume: 6,116

Current Market Cap: ILS364.5M

