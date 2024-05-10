Gold Springs Corp Reports Decreased Q1 Expenses

Gold Springs Resource Corp (TSE:GRC) has released an update.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. has released its Q1 2024 financial statements, showing a decrease in general and administrative expenses and exploration spending, resulting in a reduced net loss compared to the same period last year. The company, which focuses on gold and silver resource exploration in the Gold Springs project on the Nevada-Utah border, now reports a cash position of $0.05 million.

