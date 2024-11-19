Gold Road Resources Updates on Major Shareholder Changes

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 15, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially impacting investor perception and stock performance.

