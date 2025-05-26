Gold Road Resources Ltd Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Gold Road Resources Ltd ( (AU:GOR) ) has provided an announcement.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has announced a change in the substantial holding of its voting shares. State Street Bank and Trust Company, along with its subsidiaries, has adjusted its relevant interest in the company’s voting securities. This change reflects the dynamic nature of shareholding and control within the company, potentially impacting its governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GOR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gold Road Resources Ltd stock, see the AU:GOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Gold Road Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 64.87%

Average Trading Volume: 8,579,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.65B

