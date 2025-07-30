Gold Peak Technology Group Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0040) ) just unveiled an update.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 2, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the approval of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the issuance and allotment of additional shares, with a cap set at 20% of the total shares in issue. These resolutions are pivotal for the company’s governance and strategic financial planning, potentially influencing its market position and shareholder value.

More about Gold Peak Technology Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 162,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$568.6M

Find detailed analytics on 0040 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue