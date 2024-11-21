Gold Peak Technology Announces Interim Dividend Update

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (HK:0040) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.015 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the payment by January 8, 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for December 23, 2024. Investors might find this update significant as it reflects the company’s financial performance and strategy.

For further insights into HK:0040 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.