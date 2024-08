Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced the appointment of Maria Lucilia Seco as a new director on August 28, 2024. In compliance with the ASX listing rule 3.19A.1, the company has reported that Ms. Seco currently holds no securities within the company, neither as a registered holder nor otherwise, and has no interests in any contracts related to the company.

