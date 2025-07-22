Gold Mountain Limited Completes Capital Consolidation with Revised Timetable

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gold Mountain Limited ( (AU:GMN) ) has issued an announcement.

Gold Mountain Limited has completed the consolidation of its issued capital, although there is a delay in issuing holding statements to shareholders. The revised timetable indicates that normal trading on a post-consolidation basis will commence on 25 July 2025. This consolidation is part of the company’s strategic efforts to streamline its operations and potentially enhance its market positioning.

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) is a mineral exploration company focused on rare earth elements (REE) with projects in Brazil and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The company explores a diverse range of tenements for lithium, nickel, copper, and gold, with significant REE and niobium licenses in Bahia and Minas Gerais, Brazil. In PNG, the company is advancing the Green River Project, which has shown promise with high-grade mineral samples.

