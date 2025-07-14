Gold Mountain Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gold Mountain Limited ( (AU:GMN) ) has provided an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of its securities on the ASX. The company plans to quote 485,871,027 fully paid ordinary securities, with the issue date set for July 14, 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity options for stakeholders.

More about Gold Mountain Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.21M

See more insights into GMN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue