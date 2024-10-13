Gold Mountain Advances Lithium and REE Exploration

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has reported significant advancements in their Lithium and Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration projects in Brazil, with key reconnaissance mapping at Bananal Valley and Agua Boa leading to the discovery of pegmatites and the planning of soil sampling programs to establish drill targets. Auger drilling for REE at the Irajuba Prospect is also underway, with 25 holes completed as part of the ongoing efforts to delineate resource drilling targets. The company’s exploration activities are focused on uncovering the potential of these regions, with environmental data being gathered to facilitate future drilling permits.

