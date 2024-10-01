Gold 50 Ltd. Eyes Global Expansion After Discovery

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.

Gold 50 Ltd., a company specializing in precious and critical metal exploration in the USA, has announced significant discoveries at its Golconda Project in Arizona, leading to a proposed company name change to reflect its growing global appeal. As G50 embarks on a transformative year, the company remains focused on its skilled team and robust processes. An Annual General Meeting is scheduled, where shareholders will receive further details and have the opportunity to vote via proxy.

