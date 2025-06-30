goeasy Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with New Senior VP Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from goeasy ( (TSE:GSY) ) is now available.

goeasy Ltd. has appointed James Obright as Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations & Capital Markets, bringing over 20 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. This strategic move is expected to enhance goeasy’s investor engagement and support its growth initiatives in loan originations and product expansion, as the company continues to scale its operations and expand its capital base.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GSY) stock is a Buy with a C$215.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on goeasy stock, see the TSE:GSY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GSY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GSY is a Outperform.

goeasy Ltd.’s robust financial performance, attractive valuation, and strategic milestones position it well for growth. However, high leverage and liquidity challenges present potential risks, requiring careful management.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GSY stock, click here.

More about goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, specializing in non-prime leasing and lending services through its brands easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare. The company offers a wide range of financial products, including unsecured and secured installment loans and merchant financing, through an omni-channel model that includes online platforms and over 400 locations across Canada. goeasy has served over 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.6 billion in loans.

YTD Price Performance: 0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 59,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.65B

For detailed information about GSY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue