Godolphin Resources Announces Trading Halt

Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX: GRL) has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities, in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement regarding a proposed capital raising initiative. The halt will stay in effect until the earlier of either the release of the related announcement or the commencement of normal trading on 24 April 2024. The company has indicated that there are no known reasons why the trading halt should not be granted.

