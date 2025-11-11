Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Faces GST Penalty with No Material Impact

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. ( (IN:GODFRYPHLP) ).

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. has received an order from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, CGST Division, Rohtak, Haryana, demanding GST with interest and imposing a penalty of Rs. 43,60,652/- each on the company and a former independent director. This order pertains to alleged irregularities in the availment and utilization of Input Tax Credit under GST laws. Despite the order, the company states that there is no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities, and it is considering filing an appeal.

More about Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. operates in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products. The company is known for its strong market presence in India and has diversified interests in tea, confectionery, and retail.

Average Trading Volume: 100,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 472.8B INR

