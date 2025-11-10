Godavari Biorefineries Launches CO2-to-DME Pilot Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Godavari Biorefineries Limited ( (IN:GODAVARIB) ) has provided an update.

Godavari Biorefineries Limited, in collaboration with the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, has launched a pilot project to convert industrial CO2 emissions into Dimethyl Ether (DME), a clean-burning fuel. This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gases, enhance energy security, and support rural prosperity by leveraging India’s natural resources and small farmers, aligning with the country’s transformative energy policies.

More about Godavari Biorefineries Limited

Godavari Biorefineries Limited operates in the biorefinery industry, focusing on transforming agricultural feedstock into biofuels, chemicals, and renewable energy. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, aiming to address environmental challenges through its products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 10,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 12.88B INR

