Goa Carbon Limited Initiates Postal Ballot for Special Resolutions

Goa Carbon Limited ( (IN:GOACARBON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Goa Carbon Limited has announced a Postal Ballot Notice seeking approval from its members on special resolutions. The company has opted for an electronic voting system, facilitated by MUFG Intime India Private Limited, to streamline the voting process. This move reflects the company’s adaptation to digital solutions, potentially enhancing shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

More about Goa Carbon Limited

Goa Carbon Limited operates in the carbon industry, primarily focusing on the production of calcined petroleum coke. The company is positioned within the industrial manufacturing sector, catering to various industries that require carbon products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.88B INR

