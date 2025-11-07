Goa Carbon Limited Faces Credit Rating Downgrade

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Goa Carbon Limited ( (IN:GOACARBON) ) has shared an announcement.

Goa Carbon Limited announced a revision in its credit ratings by Acuité Ratings & Research Limited. The long-term rating was downgraded from ‘ACUITE A-‘ to ‘ACUITE BBB+’, and the short-term rating was adjusted from ‘ACUITE A2+’ to ‘ACUITE A2’, with a reaffirmed outlook as ‘Stable’. This revision reflects a change in the company’s financial assessment, potentially impacting its borrowing costs and investor perception.

More about Goa Carbon Limited

Goa Carbon Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of calcined petroleum coke. The company plays a significant role in supplying this essential raw material to various industries, including aluminum, steel, and titanium dioxide, which are crucial for industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.97B INR

