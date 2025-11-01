GMR Airports Secures Tariff Stability for Hyderabad Airport

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from GMR Airports Ltd ( (IN:GMRAIRPORT) ).

GMR Airports Limited announced that the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has approved their request to maintain the current aeronautical tariffs for the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for the last quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. This decision allows the company to continue charging the same rates for landing, parking, and user development fees as in the previous quarters, potentially stabilizing revenue streams and providing consistency for stakeholders.

GMR Airports Limited is a company operating in the aviation industry, primarily focusing on airport infrastructure and management. It manages several airports in India, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and is involved in providing aeronautical services such as landing and parking facilities.

