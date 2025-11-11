Gltechno Holdings Reports Strong Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Gltechno Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:255A) ) has issued an update.
Gltechno Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales of ¥21,383 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥2,160 million. The company forecasts an increase in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.
More about Gltechno Holdings, Inc.
Gltechno Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It was established through a joint share transfer on October 1, 2024, and focuses on providing innovative technology solutions.
Average Trading Volume: 8,851
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen39.97B
See more insights into 255A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.