Gltechno Holdings Reports Strong Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Gltechno Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:255A) ) has issued an update.

Gltechno Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales of ¥21,383 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥2,160 million. The company forecasts an increase in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Gltechno Holdings, Inc.

Gltechno Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It was established through a joint share transfer on October 1, 2024, and focuses on providing innovative technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen39.97B

See more insights into 255A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue