GLP J-REIT Secures Interest Rate Stability with Swap Agreement

GLP J-REIT ( (JP:3281) ) just unveiled an announcement.

GLP J-REIT has executed an interest rate swap agreement with Mizuho Bank to stabilize the interest rate on a 5,700 million yen loan, effectively fixing it at 1.766% until September 2033. This strategic financial move is intended to manage interest rate risks and provide stability in the company’s financial operations, with no significant changes to the investment risks previously reported.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3281) stock is a Buy with a Yen151500.00 price target.

More about GLP J-REIT

GLP J-REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on securities, managed by GLP Japan Advisors Inc. The company operates in the real estate sector, primarily dealing with investment management and financial services related to real estate assets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen624.7B

