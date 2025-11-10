GLORY LTD. Surpasses Interim Financial Forecasts for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Glory ( (JP:6457) ) is now available.

GLORY LTD. reported that its actual financial results for the interim period of FY2025 surpassed its earlier forecasts. The company experienced steady sales of self-service products in both overseas and Japanese markets, driven by the demand for labor-saving solutions and operational efficiency due to rising labor costs and workforce shortages. In Japan, profits were further boosted by cost reduction measures and stable sales prices, leading to higher than expected net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent.

More about Glory

GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, specializes in the development and manufacture of cash handling machines and systems. The company offers products based on advanced recognition/identification and mechatronics technology, including cash handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, and automatic service equipment. GLORY serves various industries such as financial, retail, vending machine, amusement, and gaming in over 100 countries.

YTD Price Performance: 46.59%

Average Trading Volume: 179,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen190.2B

