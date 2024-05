Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has announced significant lithium oxide finds on its Lac Escale (Mirage Project) royalty claims in Quebec, with reported intersections as high as 1.55% Li2O. The promising results, which also include an intersection of 1.05% Li2O, mark a notable development for the company’s resource portfolio in the Eeyou Istchee – James Bay Region.

