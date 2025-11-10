GLOBERIDE Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. ( (JP:7990) ) has shared an announcement.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to a slower-than-expected market recovery in the outdoor, sports, and leisure industry, impacted by rising energy and commodity prices. The company anticipates lower net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to previous forecasts, reflecting the challenging economic environment affecting household disposable income.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7990) stock is a Hold with a Yen2541.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GLOBERIDE, Inc. stock, see the JP:7990 Stock Forecast page.

More about GLOBERIDE, Inc.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. operates in the outdoor, sports, and leisure industry, focusing on providing products and services in these sectors, with a significant market presence in Japan and the Asia region.

Average Trading Volume: 54,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.44B

Find detailed analytics on 7990 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue