GLOBERIDE, Inc. Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation Plan

GLOBERIDE, Inc. ( (JP:7990) ) has shared an announcement.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. has announced a strategic move to acquire and subsequently cancel its own shares, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition will involve up to 1.2 million shares, representing 5.2% of the total issued shares, at a maximum cost of ¥2.77 billion, with the cancellation scheduled for November 28, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7990) stock is a Hold with a Yen2541.00 price target.

More about GLOBERIDE, Inc.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and distributing sporting goods, particularly fishing equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 54,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.44B

