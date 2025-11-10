GLOBERIDE, Inc. Announces New Factory Construction for DAIWA Brand Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GLOBERIDE, Inc. ( (JP:7990) ) has issued an announcement.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. plans to construct a new factory on its land in Higashi Kurume-shi, Tokyo, to reorganize and enhance its production capabilities. The construction, scheduled from 2026 to 2032, aims to support the DAIWA brand’s production, with an expected investment of approximately 21.5 billion yen. The environmental impact assessment is underway, and the new factory is expected to commence operations in 2029, with no immediate impact on the company’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7990) stock is a Hold with a Yen2541.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GLOBERIDE, Inc. stock, see the JP:7990 Stock Forecast page.

More about GLOBERIDE, Inc.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. operates in the fishing equipment industry, primarily manufacturing fishing reels under the globally recognized ‘DAIWA’ brand.

Average Trading Volume: 54,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.44B

See more data about 7990 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

