Globe Telecom Reports Strong Growth in 2025

Globe Telecom ( (GTMEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Globe Telecom presented to its investors.

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading digital platform in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive range of telecommunications services, including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, and managed services. The company serves both consumers and businesses, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability.

In its latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Globe Telecom highlighted its robust performance across various business segments. The company continues to expand its mobile subscriber base, which now stands at 63.1 million, and its home broadband customer base, which has reached 2.1 million. Globe’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident in its ongoing efforts to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Key financial metrics indicate a solid performance, with significant growth in mobile and broadband services. Globe’s mobile business, which includes brands like Globe Postpaid, Prepaid, and TM, has seen an increase in subscribers, driven by innovative offerings such as the All-New GPlan Plus and Platinum GPlan. The company also reported advancements in its fixed line and home broadband services, catering to both individual and corporate clients with customized connectivity solutions.

Globe’s strategic initiatives include expanding its digital services and enhancing customer experiences through various loyalty and rewards programs. The company is also focused on leveraging its partnerships with industry leaders like Ayala Corporation and Singapore Telecom to drive synergies and best practices across operations.

Looking ahead, Globe Telecom remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its strong market position and continuous investment in technology and infrastructure. The company’s management is committed to maintaining its leadership in the telecommunications sector while pursuing opportunities for innovation and sustainability.

