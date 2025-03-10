Globe Metals & Mining Secures Key Offtake Agreement for Kanyika Project

Globe Metals & Mining Limited ( (AU:GBE) ) has shared an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Myst Trading Pte Ltd for the purchase of 100% of the Kanyika Project’s annual tantalum pentoxide production and a right of first refusal for 25% of its niobium pentoxide production. This agreement marks a significant step in securing offtake agreements for the Kanyika Project’s Phase 1 production, enhancing Globe’s access to Asian markets and supporting the project’s funding and development. The MOU is expected to lead to a binding agreement by September 2025, aligning with the company’s strategic goals and market expansion plans.

More about Globe Metals & Mining Limited

Globe Metals & Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of high-purity niobium and tantalum pentoxide. The company is strategically positioned to cater to the growing demand for these metals, particularly in the Asian markets.

YTD Price Performance: -27.27%

Average Trading Volume: 18,374

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €12.09M

Find detailed analytics on GBE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.