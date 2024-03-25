Globavend Holdings Strikes $20M Equity Deal

Globavend Holdings Ltd. (GVH) has released an update.

Globavend Holdings Ltd. has entered into a $20 million Equity Purchase Agreement with Square Gate Capital Master Fund, LLC, enabling the latter to acquire shares in the company over time. This strategic financial move will allow Globavend to issue and sell ordinary shares to the investor under specified terms, with the potential to strengthen its capital structure and market presence. The agreement outlines a comprehensive set of definitions, commitments, and provisions for both parties, ensuring a structured investment process.

