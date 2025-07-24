Globavend Holdings Announces Full Exercise of Series B Warrants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Globavend Holdings Ltd. ( (GVH) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, Globavend Holdings Limited announced the full exercise of all outstanding Series B Warrants, which were issued in connection with a $15 million public offering that closed on June 27, 2025. This exercise, utilizing a ‘zero price exercise’ option, has strengthened the company’s balance sheet by contributing $15 million in gross proceeds. The move is expected to simplify Globavend’s capital structure, improve trading liquidity, and enhance its public float, thereby positively impacting its operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GVH) stock is a Buy with a $0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Globavend Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GVH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GVH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GVH is a Neutral.

Globavend Holdings Ltd. is scored at 52, reflecting a combination of mixed financial performance, bearish technical indicators, and overvaluation concerns. Financial stability is evident, but declining revenue and negative free cash flow raise red flags. The technical outlook remains negative with oversold conditions, while the high P/E ratio suggests the stock is significantly overvalued.

More about Globavend Holdings Ltd.

Globavend Holdings Limited is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider offering end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. Globavend provides integrated cross-border logistics services, including parcel drop-off, consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, transportation, and final delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 343,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.25M

