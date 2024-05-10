Globant S.A. Shareholders Approve Key Decisions

Globant SA (GLOB) has released an update.

Globant S.A. successfully conducted its Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings on May 10, 2024, with shareholders approving all proposed agenda items. The results are detailed in a report filed with the SEC and will influence the company’s registration statements moving forward. This marks a significant milestone for the company, signaling shareholder confidence and a solid footing for future endeavors.

