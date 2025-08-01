GlobalFoundries Announces Key Leadership and Financial Oversight Decisions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GlobalFoundries Inc ( (GFS) ) has shared an update.

On July 29, 2025, GlobalFoundries Inc. held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where key decisions were made to shape the company’s future governance and financial oversight. Shareholders approved the election of four Class I directors, including Tim Breen and Dr. Thomas Caulfield, to serve three-year terms, and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. These decisions are expected to reinforce the company’s leadership structure and ensure robust financial management, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GFS) stock is a Buy with a $55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlobalFoundries Inc stock, see the GFS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GFS is a Neutral.

GlobalFoundries receives a moderate score due to robust financial stability and positive earnings guidance, offset by valuation concerns and mixed technical analysis. Challenges in profitability and geopolitical risks are notable.

To see Spark’s full report on GFS stock, click here.

More about GlobalFoundries Inc

GlobalFoundries Inc. operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of integrated circuits and related technologies. The company is known for providing advanced manufacturing capabilities and services to a wide range of industries, including automotive, mobile, and computing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,579,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.67B

For detailed information about GFS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue