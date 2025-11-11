Globale Tessile Limited Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Globale Tessile Ltd ( (IN:GLOBALE) ).

Globale Tessile Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, following a board meeting on November 11, 2025. The financial results, reviewed by independent auditors, comply with Indian Accounting Standards and were submitted to the stock exchanges as per regulatory requirements. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Globale Tessile Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and distribution of textile products. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India, and is part of the Mahalaxmi Group.

Average Trading Volume: 4,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 135.3M INR

