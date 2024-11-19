GlobalData Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares at a price of 206.75 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 835,504,833, which may impact shareholder voting rights calculations. The company holds no shares in treasury following this transaction.

