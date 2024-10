GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData PLC has executed a buyback of 85,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 179.5 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with a total of 838,208,833 shares in circulation. This move reflects GlobalData’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:DATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.