Global Uranium Set to Drill at Tallahassee Project

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited is gearing up to kick off a diamond drill program at the Tallahassee Uranium Project in early May 2024, with Major Drilling handling the operation. The program’s core samples will feed into a comprehensive Scoping Study slated for completion in Q3 2024, aimed at optimizing the project’s development. This initiative marks a significant step towards realizing the potential of Tallahassee, which boasts a substantial JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 49.8 million pounds of U3O8.

