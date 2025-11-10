Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd Issues Addendum Notice for AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Okapi Resources Ltd. ( (AU:GUE) ) has provided an update.

Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd has issued an addendum notice for its upcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 November 2025, which includes additional resolutions and a replacement proxy form. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms in advance, as the resolutions will be decided by a poll. This move ensures that all shareholder votes are accurately represented and underscores the company’s commitment to transparent governance.

More about Okapi Resources Ltd.

Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on uranium mining and enrichment services. The company is involved in the production and supply of uranium, which is a critical component for nuclear energy generation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,354,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.33M

