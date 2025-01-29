Global Partners Announces Q4 2024 Cash Distribution

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

On January 29, 2025, Global Partners LP announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.7400 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2024, payable on February 14, 2025, to unitholders of record by February 10, 2025. The distribution reflects Global Partners’ ongoing commitment to returning value to its stakeholders, while the notice to brokers emphasizes its impact on non-U.S. investors, who are subject to specific federal income tax withholding requirements.

More about Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. The company maintains storage at 54 liquid energy terminals across the United States, distributing gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to various markets. Operating over 1,700 retail locations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas, Global Partners is recognized for its adaptability in meeting energy transition needs.

YTD Price Performance: 12.34%

Average Trading Volume: 80,755

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.79B

