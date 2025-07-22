Global Masters Fund Limited Maintains Stable Financial Position in Latest Quarterly Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Global Masters Fund Limited ( (AU:GFL) ) is now available.

Global Masters Fund Limited has released its quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2025, confirming that the conversion price of its convertible notes into ordinary shares remains at $3.10. During this quarter, 64,587 notes were converted, and the company maintains a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 10.71%, indicating a stable financial position. The report highlights compliance with regulatory requirements and no significant changes or adverse circumstances affecting the company’s operations or financial health.

Global Masters Fund Limited

Global Masters Fund Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management through products like redeemable unsecured convertible notes. The company is involved in managing marketable securities and maintaining financial stability through strategic debt management.

Average Trading Volume: 10,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

