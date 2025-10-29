Global Masters Fund Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Global Masters Fund Limited ( (AU:GFL) ) has shared an announcement.

Global Masters Fund Limited has announced the quotation of 27,598 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted, which may impact the company’s market presence and provide liquidity opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Global Masters Fund Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about GFL stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

