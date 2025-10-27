Global Masters Fund Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Global Masters Fund Limited ( (AU:GFL) ) has shared an announcement.

Global Masters Fund Limited announced the quotation of 238,813 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code GFL. This move, effective as of October 27, 2025, involves the issuance, transfer, or reclassification of securities due to options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and shareholder value.

More about Global Masters Fund Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

