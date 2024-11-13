Global Lithium Seeks AGM Delay Amid Resource Growth

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. is set to have its application to defer the 2024 Annual General Meeting heard by the Supreme Court of Western Australia. Shareholders have the right to participate and voice opinions at the hearing. The company boasts significant lithium resources with a combined total of 69.6 million tonnes at its key projects in Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:GL1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.