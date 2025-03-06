Global Lithium Resources Ltd. Releases Half-Year Financial Report

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. ( (AU:GL1) ) has shared an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has released its consolidated financial report for the half-year ending December 31, 2024. The report includes key financial statements such as the statement of profit or loss, financial position, changes in equity, and cash flows, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance over the period.

More about Global Lithium Resources Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -2.78%

Average Trading Volume: 170,857

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$47.11M

