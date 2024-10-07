Global Health Transitions to New Share Registry

Global Health Limited (AU:GLH) has released an update.

Global Health Limited has announced a switch in their share registry management services from Link Market Services to Boardroom Pty Limited, effective as of October 7, 2024. Shareholders of the healthcare solutions provider will now utilize Boardroom’s InvestorServe platform for efficient management of their shares. The change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder services and digital health solutions.

